Symbiosis University To Announce SLAT 2022 Result Tomorrow; Here's How To Download Scorecard

SLAT 2022 result tomorrow

SLAT Result 2022: The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2022 result will be declared tomorrow, July 12. The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune will announce the SLAT 2022 result on the official website-- set-test.org. The result of SLAT 2022 will be declared in the form of scorecards. The candidates who have appeared in the university-level exam can download their Symbiosis Law Admission Test results by using their login credentials such as registration ID and password.

The Symbiosis University conducted the SLAT 2022 entrance exam online, test-centred mode on July 3. The SLAT 2022 scorecard consist details of candidate's sectional marks, overall marks as well as the provisional qualifying status.

SLAT Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- set-test.org.

On the homepage, click on the "Download SLAT scorecard" link.

Enter your registration ID and password.

The SLAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the Symbiosis University's SLAT exam will be shortlisted for writing ability test (WAT) and personal interaction (PI) rounds, which will be conducted separately by all participating law schools. The SLAT exam scores are accepted by four law schools who offer around 1,080 seats in 5-year integrated LLB programmes.