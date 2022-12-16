  • Home
Symbiosis University SET/ SITEEE 2023 Registration Begins

Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune has started the registration process for SET/ SITEEE 2023.

Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 16, 2022 10:23 am IST

Symbiosis University SET, SITEEE 2023 application form released
New Delhi:

The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune has started the registration process for Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2023), SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2023). The SET/ SITEEE 2023 application link will be activated till April 12, 2023. Candidates can register for the SIU entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) programmes online through the official portal-- set2023.ishinfo.com.

Latest: Know all about Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT). Click here
Don't Miss: Free Download SITEEE Sample Papers. Click Here

Along with SET, SITEEE 2023 registrations, the university has also commenced the registrations for Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT 2023). SIU conducts all these three exams for admission in its undergraduate programmes. "Admission to all the courses and programmes at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) are strictly on merit basis based on the criteria and processes prescribed by the University and assessment of individual performance in Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) for Undergraduate Studies," SIU said in a statement.

The admit card link of SET Test 1 will be activated on April 22,2023 and admit card link of Test 2 will be activated on April 28, 2023. The exam date of Test 1 is May 6, 2023 and the exam date of Test 2 is May 14. The examination will be held in three shifts on each day of 60 minutes (1 hour) duration. The SLAT 2023 exam will be held from 9 am to 10 am, SET 2023 exam will be held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm and SITEEE 2023 exam will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Symbiosis University SET, SITEEE 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official portal -- set2023.ishinfo.com and register with valid email ID

Step 2: Pay the SET examination fee and download the receipt

Step 3: Fill the complete application form as instructed and upload relevant documents

Step 4: Pay the fee for programmes selected and submit the SET/ SITEEE 2023 application form.

