Symbiosis University Releases Admit Card For SITEEE 2021

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the admit cards for the Symbiosis International Engineering Entrance Examination (SITEEE) 2021 today, June 22.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 1:56 pm IST

SET SITEEE 2021 admit card released
New Delhi:

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the admit cards for the Symbiosis International Engineering Entrance Examination (SITEEE) 2021 today, June 22, on the official website set-test.org. Candidates can download their admit cards using their SET ID and password. The entrance test is scheduled for June 28, 2021, from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and keep it safe for future reference.

SITEEE 2021: How To Download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download SITEEE admit card:

Visit the official website set-test.org

Click on the red button located at the top of the page that reads: “SITEEE Admit Card”

A new page of “SET 2021 – Admit Card Login” will open

Enter SET ID and password

Click on the “Login” button

The candidate’s admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download or take a printout of the admit card for future use

SITEEE 2021 will be held in online, remote proctored mode.

The admissions of the eligible candidates to first year of BTech programme of the institute will be based on merit in any one of the following entrance exams (SET, JEE (Main), any state government engineering entrance examination) through open counseling/admission, in which the candidate has to be physically present on the date of counseling/admission along with his/her original certificates.

The details of the counseling/admission procedures and documents required will be available on the institute website.

