Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2022 Result; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

SLAT Result 2022: The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune has announced the SLAT 2022 result today, July 12. The Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2022 result link has been activated on the official website-- set-test.org. The result of SLAT 2022 has ben declared in the form of scorecards. The access the SLAT 2-2022 scorecard, the candidates will need to enter their login credentials such as registration ID and password.

The Symbiosis Law Admission Test 2022 was held online, test-centred mode on July 3. The SLAT scorecard 2022 consist details of candidate's sectional marks, overall marks as well as the provisional qualifying status.

SLAT Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- set-test.org.

On the homepage, click on the "Download SLAT scorecard" link.

Enter your SLAT ID and password.

The SLAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The qualified candidates will be shortlisted for writing ability test (WAT) and personal interaction (PI) rounds, which will be conducted separately by all participating law schools. The SLAT exam scores are accepted by four law schools who offer around 1,080 seats in 5-year integrated LLB programmes.