  • Home
  • Education
  • Symbiosis University Announces SET/ SITEEE Result 2022; How To Download Scorecard

Symbiosis University Announces SET/ SITEEE Result 2022; How To Download Scorecard

SET/ SITEEE Result 2022: The scorecard is available to download at set-test.org, candidates can download using SET/ SITEEE id, password

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 10:16 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) From July 10; Details On Admit Card, Slot Booking Here
SET 2017 Result Declared, Check Now At Set-test.org
CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Key Points
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Tomorrow
CUET Aspirants Complain About Lack Of Time To Prepare
Delhi High Court To Hear On Thursday Plea To Postpone NEET-UG
Symbiosis University Announces SET/ SITEEE Result 2022; How To Download Scorecard
Download SET/ SITEEE 2022 scorecard at set-test.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

SET/ SITEEE Result 2022: The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune has declared the result for Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2022), SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2022). The scorecard is available to download at set-test.org, candidates can download using SET/ SITEEE id, password.

Latest: Know all about Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT). Click here
Don't Miss: Free Download SITEEE Sample Papers. Click Here

SET/ SITEEE 2022 was held online, test-centred mode in July. The SET/ SITEE scorecard 2022 consist details of candidate's sectional marks, overall marks as well as the provisional qualifying status.

SET/ SITEEE Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- set-test.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the "Download SET/ SITEEE 2022 scorecard" link
  3. Enter your SET/ SITEEE 2022 ID and password
  4. The SET/ SITEEE 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
SET SITEEE Symbiosis International University, Pune
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIRF Rankings 2022 Tomorrow; Here's The List Of Top Management Colleges Last Year
NIRF Rankings 2022 Tomorrow; Here's The List Of Top Management Colleges Last Year
CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Key Points
CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Key Points
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Tomorrow
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Tomorrow
CUET Aspirants Complain About Lack Of Time To Prepare
CUET Aspirants Complain About Lack Of Time To Prepare
Delhi High Court To Hear On Thursday Plea To Postpone NEET-UG
Delhi High Court To Hear On Thursday Plea To Postpone NEET-UG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................