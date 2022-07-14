Symbiosis University Announces SET/ SITEEE Result 2022; How To Download Scorecard
SET/ SITEEE Result 2022: The scorecard is available to download at set-test.org, candidates can download using SET/ SITEEE id, password
SET/ SITEEE Result 2022: The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune has declared the result for Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2022), SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2022). The scorecard is available to download at set-test.org, candidates can download using SET/ SITEEE id, password.
SET/ SITEEE 2022 was held online, test-centred mode in July. The SET/ SITEE scorecard 2022 consist details of candidate's sectional marks, overall marks as well as the provisional qualifying status.
SET/ SITEEE Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website- set-test.org
- On the homepage, click on the "Download SET/ SITEEE 2022 scorecard" link
- Enter your SET/ SITEEE 2022 ID and password
- The SET/ SITEEE 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.