Symbiosis University Announces SET/ SITEEE Result 2022; How To Download Scorecard

Download SET/ SITEEE 2022 scorecard at set-test.org

SET/ SITEEE Result 2022: The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune has declared the result for Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2022), SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2022). The scorecard is available to download at set-test.org, candidates can download using SET/ SITEEE id, password.

SET/ SITEEE 2022 was held online, test-centred mode in July. The SET/ SITEE scorecard 2022 consist details of candidate's sectional marks, overall marks as well as the provisional qualifying status.

SET/ SITEEE Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard