Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) 2022: Symbiosis Law School To Hold A Trial Run On March 31

To lift up the confidence in students, Symbiosis Law School conducts a trial run for the online-based Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT 2022) for the students on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 1:05 pm IST

Symbiosis Law School holds SLAT 2022 trial run on March 31
New Delhi:

SLAT 2022: The Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune is all set to conduct a trial run for the online-based Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT 2022) for the students on Thursday, March 31, 2022. To lift up the confidence in students, Symbiosis Law School has decided to have a quick run-through of the exam and their preparations. This trial is scheduled before the final SLAT 2022 attempt.

The SLAT Trial Run will be an online, objective type exams. It will consist of 5 sections namely, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension and General Knowledge, just like the actual SLAT Exam. All the sections will have 12 questions each that are to be answered by the students. There is no negative marking. The duration of the trial run will be 60 minutes.

The slot booking for Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT 2022) trial run will be live soon and the university has shared some important points to note before applying for the SLAT Trial Run 2022. According to the rulebook, a student will only be eligible for the Trial Run if the registration and the payment process is completed by March 28.

Only after the registration, the student will have the access to book slots for the SLAT Trial Run. The slot bookings will commence the very next day on March 29 from 2:00 PM. The students will be provided with three slots to choose from at their convenience. Thus, the SLAT Trial Run will be held between the timings 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. By 12.00 PM March 31, 2022, is the last day to book the slots for the SLAT Trial Run.

The Director of Symbiosis Law School Pune, professor Shashikala Gurpur quotes, “We at SLS Pune aim in making students intellectual professionals by shaping/readying them for the dynamic future, and this SLAT Trial Run has been introduced with a motive of getting our future aspirants ready with the life-changing challenge coming their way, The SLAT Exam.”

The upcoming Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test or SLAT trial run is a great way to help students gain confidence about their preparations. SLAT aspirants must note that the marks achieved in the trial run are only for students’ reference and practice. These marks would not be going to impact the actual SLAT examination.

Click here for more Education News
Symbiosis Law School, Pune

