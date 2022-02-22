Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Declare SEED 2022 Result Tomorrow; Steps To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can check the SEED 2022 results on the official website-- sid.edu.in using their login id and password.

SEED Result 2022: The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2022 result will be declared on Wednesday, February 23. The Symbiosis Institute Of Design (SID) will announce the SEED result for BDes admission on the official website-- sid.edu.in.

Once released, candidates can check the SEED 2022 results using their login id and password. The design entrance exam was held on February 13, 2022.

SEED Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website - sid.edu.in

Click on the ‘SEED result’ link

Enter your login ID and password and click on ‘Submit’

The SEED result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

It must be noted that the candidates will be shortlisted for BDes admission based on their performance in the SEED exam, portfolio review, and personal interaction. The institute will offer admission to qualified candidates in any of the four major courses - Communication Design, Fashion Communication, Industrial Design, and Fashion Design.