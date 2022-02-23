Symbiosis Institute Of Design Declares SEED 2022 Result; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can check the SEED 2022 results on the official website-- sid.edu.in

SEED 2022 Result: The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2022 result has been declared today, February 23. The Symbiosis Institute Of Design (SID) has announced the SEED result for BDes admission on the official website-- sid.edu.in.

Candidates can check the SEED 2022 results using their login id and password. The design entrance exam was held on February 13, 2022.

SEED Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website - sid.edu.in

Click on the ‘SEED result’ link

Enter your login ID and password and click on ‘Submit’

The SEED result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

SEED Exam 2022: Direct Link

SEED Exam 2022: Important Dates

SEED Result 2022 - February 23

Slot Booking for Personal Interaction - February 26 to 28

Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI)-Phase 1 (Online) - March 4 to 7

Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI)- Phase 2 (Online) - April 8 to 10

Declaration of First Merit List - April 15

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) annually conducts the SEED entrance test to offer admission into the BDes programme at the campus. In the SEED entrance test, questions will be asked from geometry, visual observations, creative thinking abilities, general design awareness, awareness of Indian culture, craft and traditions etc.