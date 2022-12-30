  • Home
  • Education
  • Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Close SEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow; Admit Card On January 4

Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Close SEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow; Admit Card On January 4

The SEED 2023 exam will be conducted by SID on January 15 from 9:30 am to 12 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 30, 2022 5:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 2 Allotment List Today; Document Verification On January 4
NEP, CUET: Universities, Colleges See Major Changes In Admission, Teaching Processes In 2022
AILET Counseling 2023: First List Of Provisionally Selected Candidates Today
Sufficient Gap, JEE Main Considered: CBSE On Announcing Class 12 Exam Dates; Here's Stream-Wise Timetables
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 1 Soon; Know Where, How To Check
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 Datesheet Out; Complete Schedule Here
Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Close SEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow; Admit Card On January 4
SEED 2023 Registration
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) Pune will close the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 registration window tomorrow, December 31, 2022. Candidates can fill out the SEED 2023 application form through the official website- sid.edu.in. It is compulsory to pay an application fee of Rs 1,750 at the time of filling out the form.

While applying online, candidates are required to upload some necessary documents which include Class 10 marksheet and certificate, Class 12 marksheet and certificate, passport-size photo and details of the credit card or debit card.

The SEED 2023 registration process started on September 5, 2022. The admit card for the exam will be released on the SID portal on January 4, 2023. The Symbiosis Institute of Design will conduct the SEED exam on January 15 from 9:30 am to 12 pm.

To apply for the SEED exam candidates need to register first and then fill out the application form by entering the essential information such as personal details, academic details and others. Candidates also need to upload all the required documents and pay the registration fee. And at last, preview and submit the SEED 2023 application form and take a printout of it.

Click here for more Education News
Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 2 Allotment List Today; Document Verification On January 4
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 2 Allotment List Today; Document Verification On January 4
Haryana Schools To Remain Closed From January 1 To 15 For Winter Break
Haryana Schools To Remain Closed From January 1 To 15 For Winter Break
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Effective Data Analytics Approach To Detect Petroleum In Underground
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Effective Data Analytics Approach To Detect Petroleum In Underground
Punjab Government Renames 56 Schools With Caste Tag
Punjab Government Renames 56 Schools With Caste Tag
NEP, CUET: Universities, Colleges See Major Changes In Admission, Teaching Processes In 2022
NEP, CUET: Universities, Colleges See Major Changes In Admission, Teaching Processes In 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................