Image credit: Shutterstock SEED 2023 Registration

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) Pune will close the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 registration window tomorrow, December 31, 2022. Candidates can fill out the SEED 2023 application form through the official website- sid.edu.in. It is compulsory to pay an application fee of Rs 1,750 at the time of filling out the form.

While applying online, candidates are required to upload some necessary documents which include Class 10 marksheet and certificate, Class 12 marksheet and certificate, passport-size photo and details of the credit card or debit card.

The SEED 2023 registration process started on September 5, 2022. The admit card for the exam will be released on the SID portal on January 4, 2023. The Symbiosis Institute of Design will conduct the SEED exam on January 15 from 9:30 am to 12 pm.

To apply for the SEED exam candidates need to register first and then fill out the application form by entering the essential information such as personal details, academic details and others. Candidates also need to upload all the required documents and pay the registration fee. And at last, preview and submit the SEED 2023 application form and take a printout of it.