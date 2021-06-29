Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) From July 10; Details On Admit Card, Slot Booking Here

SET 2021 from July 10, students can download admit cards from set-test.org

The admit cards for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2021 has been released. SET this year will be held online in remote-proctored mode. Applicants seeking admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) can also book slots for taking the SET General, SLAT and SITEEE 2021. Students can download the SET admit card and book the slots online till July 1 on the official website- set-test.org. SET 2021 will be conducted between July 10 and July 13.

SET update: SET 2021 applications open. Click here and apply now

SET is the combined entrance test held by the university for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by 12 institutes affiliated with it. While Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) is for applicants seeking admission to law programmes, SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) is for all BTech programmes. SET General is for BBA, BA, BCA programmes. SET 2021 is scheduled to be held in 83 test cities across the country.

How To Download SET 2021 Admit Card

Go to set-test.org

At the designated spaces, insert login credentials - SET ID, password

Login and download the SET 2021 admit card

SET 2021 Exam Pattern

The SLAT 2021 question paper is will have questions from Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge. SLAT will be held for 60 multiple type questions for 60 marks.

SITEEE exam will have 120 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each question will carry 2 marks.

SET General test will comprise two sections. The first section will have multiple choice questions (MCQ) and will be held for a duration of one hour. The second section will include Writing Ability Test (WAT) and the applicant has to answer essay type question for a duration of 30 minutes.