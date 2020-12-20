Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Revised Syllabus, Sample Paper For Class 12 Chemistry Exam

CBSE Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released syllabus, sample question papers, and marking scheme for 2021 board exams. Class 12 chemistry syllabus and sample papers are available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates who will appear in the upcoming final exams can check the sample papers and marking scheme to boost their preparation.

The Class 12 Chemistry paper will carry 100 marks. The theory part will have 70 marks and the remaining 30 marks will be from practicals. There will be 33 compulsory questions in the theory paper.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus (Theory)

Units Marks Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 11 Structure of Atom Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 21 States of Matter: Gases and Liquids Chemical Thermodynamics Equilibrium Redox Reactions 16 Hydrogen s -Block Elements Some p -Block Elements Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques 18 Hydrocarbons Total 70

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus (Practical)

Topics Marks Volumetric Analysis 8 Salt Analysis 8 Content-Based Experiment 6 Project Work 4 Class record and viva 4 Total 30

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For Class 12 Chemistry Exam

The Chemistry theory paper divided into four sections -- A, B, C and D.

In section A, the first 16 questions are objective type. Question no. 1 and 2 are passage-based questions that carry four marks each while questions number 3 to 16 carry one mark each.

In section B, question no. 17 to 25 are short answer questions and carry two marks each.

Section C, or question no. 26 to 30, are short answer questions carrying three marks each.

Section D will have three long answer questions carrying five marks each.

There will be no overall choice in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper. Use of calculators and log tables is not permitted.

