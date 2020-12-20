  • Home
CBSE Revised Syllabus, Sample Paper For Class 12 Chemistry Exam

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Syllabus of Class 12 Chemistry, marking scheme, and sample question papers for 2021 board exam has been released on the CBSE official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020 9:25 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Board Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released syllabus, sample question papers, and marking scheme for 2021 board exams. Class 12 chemistry syllabus and sample papers are available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates who will appear in the upcoming final exams can check the sample papers and marking scheme to boost their preparation.

The Class 12 Chemistry paper will carry 100 marks. The theory part will have 70 marks and the remaining 30 marks will be from practicals. There will be 33 compulsory questions in the theory paper.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus (Theory)

Units

Marks

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

11

Structure of Atom

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

4

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

21

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Chemical Thermodynamics

Equilibrium

Redox Reactions

16

Hydrogen

s -Block Elements

Some p -Block Elements

Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques

18

Hydrocarbons

Total

70

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus (Practical)

Topics

Marks

Volumetric Analysis

8

Salt Analysis

8

Content-Based Experiment

6

Project Work

4

Class record and viva

4

Total

30

Check Detailed Syllabus

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For Class 12 Chemistry Exam

The Chemistry theory paper divided into four sections -- A, B, C and D.

In section A, the first 16 questions are objective type. Question no. 1 and 2 are passage-based questions that carry four marks each while questions number 3 to 16 carry one mark each.

Read || CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21 For Physics

In section B, question no. 17 to 25 are short answer questions and carry two marks each.

Section C, or question no. 26 to 30, are short answer questions carrying three marks each.

Section D will have three long answer questions carrying five marks each.

There will be no overall choice in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper. Use of calculators and log tables is not permitted.

Download sample paper here

