Image credit: Shutterstock Learners can download SWAYAM March exam admit cards from swayam.gov.in (representational image)

Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) March exam admit card has been released. Candidates who will write their exams on March 25 and 26 can now visit the official website, swayam.gov.in, to download admit cards. To download SWAYAM admit card 2021, candidates must login with their email ID.

The timings of the afternoon shift exams have been changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The exams will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm, instead of 2 pm to 5 pm. This has been done to ensure proper sanitization and for compliance to social distancing norms.

“In the wake of COVID-19 situation and to ensure social distancing and proper sanitization process, it has been decided to change the timing of afternoon shift of SWAYAM Examination scheduled to be held on 25th and 26th March 2021: Afternoon exams, which were earlier scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm has now been changed to 3 pm to 6 pm,” an official notification reads.

“All are requested to take necessary precautions (masks and sanitizers) and ensure proper social distancing,” it added.

How To Download SWAYAM Admit Card 2021 (March Exam)

Go to the official website, swayam.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads “Admit Card SWAYAM Examination 25-26 Mar 2021”.

Login with your email ID.

Download the SWAYAM admit card and take a printout.

Link to download SWAYAM March exam admit card

After downloading the admit card, carefully read the instructions mentioned on it and follow those on the exam day.

The authorities have also warned learners against fake and fraudulent emails asking for money.

“Please remember that SWAYAM coordinators will never demand money via email. Please do not respond to such fraudulent emails. Please do not share any financial or personal information,” a pop-up notification on the SWAYAM website reads.

SWAYAM is a Government of India initiative which hosts Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) enabling learners to attend classes virtually.

It hosts about 2,000 courses in different disciplines and 1.6 crore students and learners have been enrolled, since its launch in 2017.

Learners can access reading material, participate in discussion forums, and take tests.