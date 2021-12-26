SWAYAM July Semester Exams To Begin From February; Complete Schedule Here

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 examination schedule.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 26, 2021 6:47 pm IST

NTA releases SWAYAM July semester exam schedule 2021
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 examination schedule. SWAYAM July semester exam will be held on February 18 and 19, 2022. SWAYAM exams will be conducted in computer based test mode for most of the courses. NTA will be conducting SWAYAM exams will be conducted in two days in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per the SWAYAM exam ''schedule, the first shift of Day will have exams of SWAYAM courses like Access to Justice, Digital Marketing, School Counselling, among others. The second shift will include exams of Animation, Digital Library, Research Ethics and other courses. Candidates appearing for the SWAYAM July semester exams 2021 can check the entire exam schedule at nta.ac.in or through the direct link given below.

SWAYAM July Semester Exam Schedule 2021: Direct Link

NTA released the exam schedule of SWAYAM July semester on December 25 and said, “...National Testing Agency ( NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 18 and 19 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I). The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites https://nta.ac.in/ / https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011- 4075 9000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in.”

