SWAYAM July Exam Dates To Be Announced By NTA; UGC Issues Revised Notification

“It is now informed that dates of the examination will be communicated by the National Testing Agency on its website (https://swayam.nta.ac.in),” the UGC said in the revised notification.

Updated: Dec 21, 2021 11:59 am IST

SWAYAM July 2021 semester exam dates will be announced by the NTA: UGC
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on December 20 said that SWAYAM July 2021 exam dates will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the agency who conducts the test. In the previous notification, the UGC said SWAYAM exam for the July 2021 semester will take place on February 4 and 5, 2022.

“It is now informed that dates of the examination will be communicated by the National Testing Agency on its website (https://swayam.nta.ac.in),” the UGC said in the revised notification.

Another notification on the SWAYAM portal, swayam.gov.in, says that the exams are scheduled for February, 2022 and the date sheet will be announced by the NTA later.

Registrations for the SWAYAM July exams are now open. Learners can visit swayam.gov.in or swayam.nta.ac.in to submit their applications.

Here is the UGC notification about SWAYAM exam:

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform. UGC is the national coordinator for non-technology postgraduate courses on the platform.

Earlier this year, UGC had allowed universities and colleges to offer up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of a programme in a semester online through SWAYAM.

