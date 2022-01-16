SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Last Date To Submit Exam Form Tomorrow

  • Home
The candidates can register for the SWAYAM exam on the official website- swayam.gov.in. SWAYAM July 2021 semester exam will be held on February 18 and 19

Jan 16, 2022

SWAYAM July 2021 semester exam will be held on February 18 and 19
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: The examination submission form window for the SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams will be closed on Monday (January 17). The candidates can register for the SWAYAM exam on the official website- swayam.gov.in. The deadline was earlier extended on January 10 following representations received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam.

The last date to pay the application fee is January 18. The application form correction window will be available from January 19 to 21. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites- swayam.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

SWAYAM July 2021 semester exam will be held on February 18 and 19, 2022. These exams are for certification to various courses offered on the platform.

SWAYAM 2021 July Semester Exam: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website- swayam.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Sign In/Registration’ tab
  3. Click on ‘Sign up now' link
  4. Enter all the required details to create an account
  5. Upload all the necessary documents and complete the payment process
  6. Your registration process is complete.

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform.

