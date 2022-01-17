SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Registration Ends Today

To apply, go to swayam.gov.in

The extended registration window for SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams will be closed today, January 17. The application fee payment facility will be available till tomorrow, January 18. The exams are scheduled for February 18 and 19.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the SWAYAM semester exam. The official website is swayam.nta.ac.in.

The application form correction facility will be activated on January 19. The last date to edit application forms is January 21. Depending on the changes made, candidates will have to pay correction fees.

SWAYAM 2021 July Semester Exam: How To Register

Visit the official website- swayam.gov.in Click on ‘Sign In/Registration’ tab Click on ‘Sign up now' link Enter all the required details to create an account Upload all the necessary documents and complete the payment process Your registration process is complete

The registration deadline was extended following representations received from candidates and considering the COVID-19 situation, the NTA said.

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform. The July semester exams are for certification to various courses offered on the platform.