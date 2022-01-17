  • Home
  • Education
  • SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Registration Ends Today

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Registration Ends Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the SWAYAM semester exam. The official website is swayam.nta.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 12:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

UP Polytechnic Exam 2022 Postponed; New Semester To Begin Online From January 22
NEET UG 2021: NMC Sets Deadline For Completing All India, State Quota Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Process To Commence Soon: Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download
SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Last Date To Submit Exam Form Tomorrow
SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Registration Ends Today
To apply, go to swayam.gov.in
New Delhi:

The extended registration window for SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams will be closed today, January 17. The application fee payment facility will be available till tomorrow, January 18. The exams are scheduled for February 18 and 19.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the SWAYAM semester exam. The official website is swayam.nta.ac.in.

The application form correction facility will be activated on January 19. The last date to edit application forms is January 21. Depending on the changes made, candidates will have to pay correction fees.

SWAYAM 2021 July Semester Exam: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website- swayam.gov.in

  2. Click on ‘Sign In/Registration’ tab

  3. Click on ‘Sign up now' link

  4. Enter all the required details to create an account

  5. Upload all the necessary documents and complete the payment process

  6. Your registration process is complete

The registration deadline was extended following representations received from candidates and considering the COVID-19 situation, the NTA said.

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform. The July semester exams are for certification to various courses offered on the platform.

Click here for more Education News
Education News SWAYAM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Polytechnic Exam 2022 Postponed; New Semester To Begin Online From January 22
UP Polytechnic Exam 2022 Postponed; New Semester To Begin Online From January 22
NEET UG 2021: NMC Sets Deadline For Completing All India, State Quota Counselling
NEET UG 2021: NMC Sets Deadline For Completing All India, State Quota Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Process To Commence Soon: Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Registration Process To Commence Soon: Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details
UGC Warns EdTechs, HEIs, Offering Online, ODL Courses Under Franchise Arrangement
UGC Warns EdTechs, HEIs, Offering Online, ODL Courses Under Franchise Arrangement
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................