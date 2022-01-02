  • Home
The National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for the July 2021 semester exams of the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 2, 2022 5:52 pm IST

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Registration Deadline Extended
SWAYAM exam registration deadline extended (representational)
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for the July 2021 semester exams of the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). The applications can be submitted up to January 10. Previously, the last date was January 2.

The last date to pay the application fee is January 11. The application form correction window will be available from January 12 to 14.

The exams will be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. These exams are for certification to various courses offered on the platform.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC), which is the national coordinator for non-technology postgraduate courses on the platform, said that SWAYAM July semester exams will take place on February 4 and 5, 2022. However, a few days later, the commission released a revised notification saying the exam dates will be announced by the conducting authority NTA.

“...National Testing Agency ( NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 18 and 19 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I). The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites https://nta.ac.in/ / https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011- 4075 9000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said in the December 25 notification.

SWAYAM Exam Date Sheet

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform.

