SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Registration Deadline Extended. Here's How To Apply

Interested candidates can now apply for the SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams till 11:50 pm on January 17.

Education | Updated: Jan 10, 2022 6:39 pm IST

SWAYAM exam registration date extended (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Interested candidates can now apply for the SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams till 11:50 pm on January 17. Previously, the last date was January 10.

The exams will be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. These exams are for certification to various courses offered on the platform.

SWAYAM 2021 July Semester Exam: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website- swayam.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Sign In/Registration’ tab
  3. Click on ‘Sign up now' link
  4. Enter all the required details to create an account
  5. Upload all the necessary documents and complete the payment process
  6. Your registration process is complete

The last date to pay the application fee is January 18. The application form correction window will be available from January 19 to 21. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites- swayam.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform.

