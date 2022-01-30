SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam: Extended Payment Window Closes Today

Image credit: Shutterstock SWAYAM exam fee payment window closes today (representational)

The extended fee payment window for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 semester exam will be closed today, January 30. Registration for the exam ended on January 17 but after receiving requests from candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 29 reopened the fee payment window.

“Registration for the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester was closed on 17 January 2022. Now, representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of Payment Window for completion of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them. With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the payment window further for completion of Online Application Form for the registered candidates,” reads the official notification.

Learners can visit swayam.nta.ac.in to pay the application fee.

SWAYAM July 2021 semester exams are for certification to different programmes offered on the platform. The exams are scheduled for February 18 and 19.

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform.