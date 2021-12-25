SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exam Date Sheet Announced; Download Here

Image credit: Shutterstock SWAYAM exam dates announced (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on December 25 said that July 2021 semester exams of the Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) will be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. These exams are for certification to various courses offered on the platform.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC), which is the national coordinator for non-technology postgraduate courses on the platform, said that SWAYAM July semester exams will take place on February 4 and 5, 2022. However, a few days later, the commission released a revised notification saying the exam dates will be announced by the conducting authority NTA.

“It is now informed that dates of the examination will be communicated by the National Testing Agency on its website (https://swayam.nta.ac.in),” the UGC said in the revised notification.

“...National Testing Agency ( NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 18 and 19 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I). The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites https://nta.ac.in/ / https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011- 4075 9000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said in the December 25 notification.

SWAYAM Exam Date Sheet

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is India’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform.