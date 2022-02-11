  • Home
SWAYAM July 2021 Admit Card Released; Here's How To Download

SWAYAM July 2021 Admit Card: Candidates can download the SWAYAM July examination hall ticket through the official website-- swayam.nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 2:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Candidates are advised to check all details on SWAYAM Admit Card carefully.

SWAYAM July 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released SWAYAM July Admit Card 2021. The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds examination will be conducted on February 21 and 22. Candidates can download the SWAYAM July examination hall ticket through the official website-- swayam.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be held for 180 minutes (3 hours) and in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

SWAYAM July Admit Card 2021: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website-- swayam.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card' link.
  3. Enter your email Id and generate OTP to login.
  4. Your SWAYAM July Admit Card will appear on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future references.

SWAYAM July Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to check all details on SWAYAM Admit Card carefully. “In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said in a notification.

