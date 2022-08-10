  • Home
SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam Registration Dates Extended; Tests On August 29-30

The National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 Semester.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 10, 2022 8:48 pm IST
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 Semester. Candidates who have enrolled for the January 2022 semester programmes offered by CEC, IGNOU, llM B, NITTTR, AICTE on SWAYAM platform can apply till August 12, 2022. Earlier the last date to apply for January 2022 semester exam was August 5. Along with this, NTA has also announced the SWAYAM January 2022 exam date.

The SWAYAM January 2022 semester examination will be held on August 29 and August 30, 2022, in 94 cities across the country. The exam will be organised in two shifts on each day. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The list of session-wise exam are available in the information bulletin hosted on NTA's website -- swayam.nta.ac.in.

"In case candidate has enrolled for more than one course falling in the same shift, he/she has to make a choice carefully as to which course he/she would like to appear for exam. Please note that the candidate will be able to appear in exam for only one course in one shift. Once you select the course for exam and pay the fees it cannot be changed," NTA said in a statement.

SWAYAM January 2022 Semester: Important Dates

EventsImportant Dates
Start date of SWAYAM January 2022 online applicationJuly 6, 2022
Last date of submission of exam formsAugust 12, 2022
Last date of payment of exam fee
August 12, 2022
Correction windowAugust 13, 2022
SWAYAM January 2022 semester exam dateAugust 29-30, 2022

SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website -- swayam.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on ‘Login for SWAYAM-January2022 Semester Registration
  3. Enter required details to create an account
  4. Upload necessary documents and complete the payment process
  5. Submit and download the registration form.

SWAYAM conducts online certification courses on a variety of subjects for which exams are held every semester in the Computer Based Mode or in hybrid mode (pen-paper based).

