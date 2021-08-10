SWAYAM Exams To Be Held On August 28, 29: UGC

SWAYAM exams will be conducted on August 28, 29 by the NTA, UGC has said

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday announced that the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) examination for all non-technology courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels will be conducted on August 28 and 29. The National Testing Agency (NTA) at designated examination centres throughout the country, UGC has said via an official circular issued on August 9.

In a letter to the vice-chancellors of all universities and colleges, UGC has urged students to register themselves for the examination at examform.swayam.gov.in. The last date for the SWAYAM exam registration is August 12, 2021.

"All Students/ Working Professionals/ Life-Long Learners who have enrolled for Non-Technology Under Graduate/ Post Graduate MOOCs Courses on SWAYAM Platform (www.swayam.gov.in) for the January-April, 2021 semester are requested to register for the SWAYAM Examination at https://examform.swayam.gov.in/," the notification read.

UGC has advised all the candidates to not choose the same date and time for two or more courses. "Please ensure that you do not select the same date and time slot for more than one course, also read the SWAYAM examination guide carefully before registering for the examination," the notice added.

UGC has also directed all universities “to factor in the SWAYAM examination dates while scheduling their respective university examinations.”