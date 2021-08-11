  • Home
SWAYAM Exam August 2021: Registration Begins, Here’s Direct Link

Exams for students enrolled in different courses of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) will be conducted on August 28 and 29. Registrations for these exams have been started at swayam.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 11, 2021 1:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

"All Students/ Working Professionals/ Life-Long Learners who have enrolled for Non-Technology Under Graduate/ Post Graduate MOOCs Courses on SWAYAM Platform (www.swayam.gov.in) for the January-April, 2021 semester are requested to register for the SWAYAM Examination at https://examform.swayam.gov.in/," the University Grants Commission (UGC) said.

Apply for SWAYAM exam here

A notification on the official website says learners should not select the same date and time slot for more than one course. It has also asked them to read the SWAYAM examination guide before registering for the exam.

The last date to submit applications is August 12. The exam is being conducted for 276 courses.

Download SWAYAM exam guide

The exam will be conducted in two slots on both exam dates. Slot 1 is from 9 am 10 12 noon and slot 2 is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“The students who successfully clear the examinations i.e. score 40% or more will be issued a certificate by Ministry of Education. In case of credit transfer the credits would be transferred to the concerned university/ Institute,” an official statement said.

The SWAYAM exam fee for each course is Rs 1000 for general candidates and Rs 500 for SC, ST, OBC, PwD candidates .

