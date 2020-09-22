SWAYAM Exam September 2020 Admit Card Released At Swayam.gov.in, Details Here

Image credit: swayam.gov.in SWAYAM Exam 2020 September Admit Card Has Been Released At Swayam.gov.in

SWAYAM Exam 2020: The Admit card of SWAYAM exam has been released. Candidates, who registered for the september session of the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, swayam.gov.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the proctored SWAYAM exam on September 29 and 30 at designated examination centers throughout the country.

SWAYAM Exam 2020 September Admit Card: Direct Link

SWAYAM exam 2020, for students, working professionals, and lifelong learners who have enrolled for non-technology undergraduate, postgraduate, MOOC courses, was earlier scheduled to be held on September 15 and September 16. The exam has been rescheduled in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to operational reasons and because of COVID-19 pandemic, the SWAYAM examination has been rescheduled to September 29-30, 2020,” an official statement said.

How To Download SWAYAM Admit Card 2020

Follow these instructions to download the SWAYAM exam admit card 2020:

Go to the official website, swayam.gov.in. Click on the Swayam Admit Card 2020 link. Key in your registered email ID. Submit and download the admit card.

Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, or SWAYAM, is a Government of India initiative which hosts Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) enabling students to attend classes virtually.

Students enrolled on the SWAYAM platform can access reading material, participate in discussion forums, and take tests.