  • Home
  • Education
  • SWAYAM Exam September 2020 Admit Card Released At Swayam.gov.in, Details Here

SWAYAM Exam September 2020 Admit Card Released At Swayam.gov.in, Details Here

SWAYAM Admit Card 2020: The admit card of SWAYAM September exam has been released at swayam.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar: Schools To Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 From September 28
UGC And CBSE Chairpersons Asked To Coordinate On Compartment Exam Result Dates: Education Minister
Telangana Dost Seat Allotment 2020 First List Released, Details Here
UGC Guidelines Revised For Academic Calendar 2020-21 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
NEP Will Help Create Jobs, Entrepreneurs, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Bills To Set Up Forensic Sciences University, Rashtriya Raksha University Passed In Rajya Sabha
SWAYAM Exam September 2020 Admit Card Released At Swayam.gov.in, Details Here
SWAYAM Exam 2020 September Admit Card Has Been Released At Swayam.gov.in
Image credit: swayam.gov.in
New Delhi:

SWAYAM Exam 2020: The Admit card of SWAYAM exam has been released. Candidates, who registered for the september session of the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, swayam.gov.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the proctored SWAYAM exam on September 29 and 30 at designated examination centers throughout the country.

SWAYAM Exam 2020 September Admit Card: Direct Link

SWAYAM exam 2020, for students, working professionals, and lifelong learners who have enrolled for non-technology undergraduate, postgraduate, MOOC courses, was earlier scheduled to be held on September 15 and September 16. The exam has been rescheduled in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to operational reasons and because of COVID-19 pandemic, the SWAYAM examination has been rescheduled to September 29-30, 2020,” an official statement said.

How To Download SWAYAM Admit Card 2020

Follow these instructions to download the SWAYAM exam admit card 2020:

  1. Go to the official website, swayam.gov.in.

  2. Click on the Swayam Admit Card 2020 link.

  3. Key in your registered email ID.

  4. Submit and download the admit card.

Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, or SWAYAM, is a Government of India initiative which hosts Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) enabling students to attend classes virtually.

Students enrolled on the SWAYAM platform can access reading material, participate in discussion forums, and take tests.

Click here for more Education News
SWAYAM swayam courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For PGAT 2, Details Here
Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For PGAT 2, Details Here
Bihar: Schools To Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 From September 28
Bihar: Schools To Reopen Partially For Classes 9-12 From September 28
UGC And CBSE Chairpersons Asked To Coordinate On Compartment Exam Result Dates: Education Minister
UGC And CBSE Chairpersons Asked To Coordinate On Compartment Exam Result Dates: Education Minister
NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
IIT Guwahati Carrying Out 291 Research Projects: Director T G Sitharam
IIT Guwahati Carrying Out 291 Research Projects: Director T G Sitharam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................