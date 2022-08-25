SWAYAM Admit Card Out For January 2022 Semester Exam; Direct Link To Download Here

Image credit: Shutterstock SWAYAM admit card out for January 2022 semester exam today, August 25.

SWAYAM Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the SWAYAM admit card 2022 today, August 25 for the January semester examinations. The candidates who have registered for the exam can now check and download their SWAYAM exam hall tickets from the official website — swayam.nta.ac.in. Candidates will need their e-mail ID or application number, and date of birth to download their SWAYAM admit card for the January 2022 semester examinations.

The name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, exam name, course, course code, candidate's photograph, signature, exam date, time, venue, centre code and exam date guidelines are mentioned on the SWAYAM January semester exam 2022.

SWAYAM Admit Card Out For January 2022 Semester Exam Direct Link

The SWAYAM January 2022 semester examinations will be held in online mode on August 29 and August 30 in 94 cities in India. The SWAYAM 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

SWAYAM 2022 Admit Cards: Steps To Download