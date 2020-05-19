SWAYAM: Admission Open For Courses Offered By IITs, IGNOU, Others

Currently 14,630,319 students are enrolled in SWAYAM.

Admission is open for various courses offered by IITs, IGNOU, IIM Bangalore, NCERT, and others on SWAYAM platform. Courses like Analytical Chemistry, Animal physiology, learning interactive mathematics software GeoGebra, etc. is available for students. SWAYAM or the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds is an integrated platform for online courses for students from classes 9-12 to post graduate level. The courses are easily accessible to the students, are interactive and are available free of cost to students.

Candidates who enroll for the courses now will appear for the exams in September-October- November 2020. The duration of the courses ranges from minimum 4 weeks to maximum 24 weeks.





It's an opportunity to make the most of your time as #NPTEL courses are open for enrollment. Choose from a host of different and interesting subjects. Click the link for more information: https://t.co/rBncpEWbw2#StayHomeKeepLearning #SWAYAM #SwayamLearning #OnlineEducation pic.twitter.com/l1tjoipKM7 — SWAYAM (@SWAYAMMHRD) May 15, 2020





Currently 14,630,319 students are enrolled in SWAYAM and till date a total of 3,140 courses have been offered through this platform by 203 partnering institutes.

SWAYAM offers courses free of cost to students.

Courses delivered through SWAYAM are available free of cost to the students, however those who want a SWAYAM certificate should register for the final proctored exams paying exam fees and take the exam.

The courses offered are regulated by nine national coordinators: AICTE for self-paced and international courses. NPTEL for engineering, UGC for non technical post-graduation education, CEC for under-graduate education, NCERT & NIOS for school education, IGNOU for out of the school students, IIMB for management studies and NITTTR for Teacher Training programme.

As per the Class Central, a free online course aggregator from top universities like Stanford, MIT, Harvard, etc., six courses offered by government's SWAYAM platform have been placed among the top 30 online courses of 2019.

The courses are Academic Writing course offered by H.N.B Garhwal University (A Central University) Srinagar Garhwal; Digital Marketing course offered by Panjab University, Chandigarh; Animation course offered by Banaras hindu University, Mathematical Economics course offered by Doon University, Dehradun; IIT Madras' Python for Data Science course and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) course offered by Avianshilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.