Surat: Government Medical College Urges Students To Serve COVID-19 Affected Areas

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 25, 2020 2:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The institution will be rewarding to the voluntarily participating students.
New Delhi:

The medical students of Government Medical College, Surat, have been asked to rejoin the institution on an urgent basis to serve the COVID affected communities and peripheral areas of Surat city in the times of crisis.

The official notice circulated by the Dean of the Government Medical College requested the students to participate in the greater cause and upload the name of the university.

As an encouragement towards the contribution in these times of COVID-19 crisis, the institution will be rewarding these to the voluntarily participating students:

a.50% grace Internal marks will be added to the Internal marks given by the concerned department (Not exceeding the limit of maximum Internal marks permissible by the department).

b.Certificate of appreciation

c.Accommodation

d.Transportation to and from the place of accommodation, if needed.

e.Meals and refreshment

f.An honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month.

The students interested in the cause shall join the institute by July 27, 2020.


