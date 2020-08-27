Supreme Court Verdict On UGC Guidelines Likely Tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will provide the final judgement on petitions filed against the University Grants Commission’s guidelines on final year examinations likely tomorrow. The advocate representing the students has argued that the UGC guidelines making final-year or end-semester exams mandatory violate various sections of UGC Act 1956.

The advocate took to Twitter to announce the development. He said: “Dear UGC final year friends, Wait is over. Hon’ble Supreme Court will pronounce final order/ judgment in our UGC matter tomorrow morning at 10.30 AM.”

Dear #UGC final year friends,



Wait is over.



Hon’ble Supreme Court will pronounce final order/ judgment in our UGC matter tomorrow morning at 10.30 AM.



All the Best to each one of you.



Let’s hope for the Best.



Take care. pic.twitter.com/a14orgZmDj — Alakh Alok Srivastava (@advocate_alakh) August 27, 2020

The University Grants Commission’s July 6 guidelines has made it compulsory for universities and their affiliated colleges to conduct exams for final-year or final-semester students. As per the UGC guidelines, universities have been advised to hold the final-year or end-semester exams by September, 2020 in pen-and-paper, online mode or a "blended" mode. The last mixes both online and offline elements. Since then, several petitions have been filed against the UGC decision on final year exams in the Supreme Court.

The advocate representing the students has alleged that the commission did not consult the universities before framing the guidelines and making the final-year and final-semester exams compulsory.

It is also alleged that the UGC decision discriminates between final year and intermediate semester students, who have been promoted to their next classes on the basis of their past performances and marks scored in internal assessment held for this semester or year.