  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court’s Decision On UGC Final-Year Exams Likely Tomorrow

Supreme Court’s Decision On UGC Final-Year Exams Likely Tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will provide the final judgement on petitions filed against the University Grants Commission’s guidelines on final year examinations likely tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 27, 2020 8:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Launches BSc In Biochemistry, Apply Till August 31 At Ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Delhi: Teachers And Students Of Universities Concerned Over Online Classes, Fee Hike
ISRO Signs Agreement With Technical Institute In Odisha To Promote Space Research
Professor Plea For Leave To Pursue Fellowship In France: Delhi High Court Seeks JNU Stand
Delhi University: Can't Expect 70% Students Attendance To Appear In Exams, Says High Court
Two More IIT Kharagpur Students Test Positive For COVID-19
Supreme Court’s Decision On UGC Final-Year Exams Likely Tomorrow
Supreme Court Verdict On UGC Guidelines Likely Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India will provide the final judgement on petitions filed against the University Grants Commission’s guidelines on final year examinations likely tomorrow. The advocate representing the students has argued that the UGC guidelines making final-year or end-semester exams mandatory violate various sections of UGC Act 1956.

The advocate took to Twitter to announce the development. He said: “Dear UGC final year friends, Wait is over. Hon’ble Supreme Court will pronounce final order/ judgment in our UGC matter tomorrow morning at 10.30 AM.”

The University Grants Commission’s July 6 guidelines has made it compulsory for universities and their affiliated colleges to conduct exams for final-year or final-semester students. As per the UGC guidelines, universities have been advised to hold the final-year or end-semester exams by September, 2020 in pen-and-paper, online mode or a "blended" mode. The last mixes both online and offline elements. Since then, several petitions have been filed against the UGC decision on final year exams in the Supreme Court.

The advocate representing the students has alleged that the commission did not consult the universities before framing the guidelines and making the final-year and final-semester exams compulsory.

It is also alleged that the UGC decision discriminates between final year and intermediate semester students, who have been promoted to their next classes on the basis of their past performances and marks scored in internal assessment held for this semester or year.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Over 17 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded Despite Protests For Postponement
Live | JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Over 17 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded Despite Protests For Postponement
AIBE 2020: Bar Council Of India Announces Exam Date; Application Deadline Extended
AIBE 2020: Bar Council Of India Announces Exam Date; Application Deadline Extended
HPBOSE Open School Schedule Released: Exams From September 15
HPBOSE Open School Schedule Released: Exams From September 15
NEET Exam 2020: Here Is NEET Preparation Strategy For Those Who Dropped A Year
NEET Exam 2020: Here Is NEET Preparation Strategy For Those Who Dropped A Year
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Students Want Exams To Be Conducted, Says Education Minister
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Students Want Exams To Be Conducted, Says Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................