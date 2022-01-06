Supreme Court Verdict On EWS Quota In NEET PG Counselling 2021 Tomorrow: Know What Happened So Far

Image credit: Specaial Arrangement SC verdict on NEET PG counselling will be pronounced on January 7

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET-PG counselling on Friday (January 7). The special bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 AM tomorrow. The court after reserving the judgement today remarked- "NEET PG counselling has to begin in national interest."

The top court, on Wednesday, January 5, heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. He referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.

Why Is NEET PG Counselling Case In SC?

The Supreme Court agreed to take up the matter related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET-PG counselling following centre's request on an urgent hearing in the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Centre, that the matter pertains to admissions to post-graduate medical courses and that students have been facing difficulties. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre on Monday that a bench of requisite strength can be set up by the CJI as the EWS quota matter is being heard by a three-judge bench.

What Happened In Supreme Court Today

The top court reserved the judgement in the EWS reservation case. It will decide tomorrow whether counselling will begin on the basis of the Rs 8 lakh income criterion to determine the EWS quota.

The top court observed that NEET counselling should begin in the benefit of the country.

The Supreme Court hinted that it wants to permit the counselling process to begin.

Row On EWS Quota Limit

The students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) were eligible for a 10 per cent reservation in admission to various medical colleges. If the EWS quota limit of Rs 8 lakh is changed, fewer students will be eligible to avail the reservation.

The NEET-PG candidates, who had challenged a July 29, 2021 notification for the implementation of the OBC and the EWS quotas from the 2021-22 academic year, opposed the government's justification of applying the Rs 8 lakh income criteria, saying no study has been conducted on it. The centre, in its affidavit has said it has decided to accept the recommendations of the three-member panel to retain the current gross annual family income limit for defining EWS at Rs 8 lakh or less. It has also told the court that according to the panel, family income is a "feasible criterion" for defining EWS and in the current situation, a threshold of Rs 8 lakh seems reasonable for the purpose.

Delay in NEET PG Counselling and Protest

The NEET PG counselling was scheduled to commence on October 25, but was deferred till further notice due to intervention of the apex court. The resident doctors are protesting for long against the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

The junior doctors also had a scuffle with Delhi Police during the protest, and alleged of a brutal police crackdown on their protest. The doctor's association, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) said that several of its members were "detained" when they tried to hold a protest march from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to Supreme Court. FIR was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for Covid violations, rioting and damage to public property among others, police said.

Meanwhile, the doctors decided to call off their 14-day agitation after a meeting with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Delhi Police, FORDA said. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed regret on police's behaviour and assured doctors that case will be taken up for an early hearing in apex court.

- With PTI Inputs