The Supreme Court today, November 7 uphold the 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in college admissions. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala has delivered the verdict in the matter. Three out of five judges ruled that providing 10 per cent reservation does not violate the basic structure while only one of the judge dissented, saying India's constitution does not allow exclusion.

"Economic destitution, economic backwardness is backbone of this amendment and on this account amendment is constitutionally indefeasible. However, excluding the classes such as Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBC) is not constitutionally permissible," Justice S Ravindra Bhat said.

Meanwhile, majority of the judges favoured EWS reservations saying it is not discriminatory and does not alter the basic structure of the constitution. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said, “there are some issues and points of determination as to whether it violated basic structure, secondly if the exclusion of backward classes from getting EWS is violating the equality code and basic structure.”

The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in admissions and public services. Earlier, the Centre, in 2019, had also told the apex court that its law, granting a 10-per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections, was brought in to promote "social equality" by providing "equal opportunities in higher education and employment to those who have been excluded by virtue of their economic status"

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 in 2019 respectively and it was then signed by then President Ram Nath Kovind. The EWS quota is over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

- With PTI Inputs