Supreme Court Stays Madras High Court Order Directing NTA To Award 4 Grace Marks To An MBBS Aspirant

With the Supreme Court staying the Madras High Court order to provide four grace marks, the medical aspirant will now not be considered qualified for NEET UG 2022 counselling.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 1:42 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 Result: Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order to allot 4 grace marks to an MBBS aspirant
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has stayed the Madras High Court order which directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to award four grace marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) to an unsuccessful Scheduled Caste aspirant. The Supreme Court said that the candidate be allowed to take part in the counselling process, however, without the addition of the four grace marks, the medical aspirant will not be considered qualified for NEET UG 2022 counselling.

Saying that a candidate cannot be selected even if the cut-off is not met, the Supreme Court said: “We cannot select a candidate saying you can be open for counselling even if you do not meet the cut off. Then the gate has to be opened for other students as well.”

“...Pending further orders, there shall be a stay on the High Court order. Liberty to amend the plea granted and let counter be filed. There shall be a stay on the operative directions as well by the High Court,” the CJI added.

The Madras High Court had earlier directed NTA to award four grace marks to an unsuccessful SC aspirant for admission to MBBS programme for prescribing a wrong question in NEET UG. The bench was allowing a writ appeal from T Udhayakumar, who abstained from answering question number 97 as none of the key answers appeared correct. Fearing a deduction of one mark for marking the wrong answer, the MBBS aspirant preferred to leave it unanswered.

