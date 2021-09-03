Supreme Court stays Kerala government decision to hold Class 11 exams

The Supreme Court of India today has stayed the Kerala government’s decision to conduct Class 11, or Plus 1 exam, from September 6 for one week. The decision to stay the government decision is in response to the rise in Covid cases across the state.

Alert: Apply to top Colleges Accepting Applications. Click Here Recommended: Download Free E-book to Know about high paid salary courses after 12th. Click Here

Noting that Kerala has one of the best medical infrastructures in the country, yet unable to contain Covid cases, the Supreme Court bench said that children of tender age cannot be “exposed to risk”.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"There is alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70 per cent cases of the country, with around 35,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can't be exposed to risk", the bench led by Justice Khanwilkar said.

Justice CT Ravikumar also added to allow students from different parts of the state to mix together in exam centres [might] result in a super spread of COVID.

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, had scheduled the Kerala plus one exams from September 6. The Kerala Plus 1 exams would have started with Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), and Electronic Systems on September 6 and end on September 16 with subjects including Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science and Statistics.