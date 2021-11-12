"Sorry, But No": Supreme Court Refuses NEET Re-Exam For 2 Students

  • Home
Supreme Court has set aside the order to hold NEET re-exam for 2 students, says "sorry, but no" adding that if the direction to conduct NEET UG re-exam is provided, it will become a pattern.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 12, 2021 1:50 pm IST

New Delhi:

Supreme Court has set aside the order to hold NEET re-exam for 2 students, says "sorry" adding that if the direction to conduct NEET UG re-exam is provided, it will become a pattern.

The centre had moved to the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Bombay High Court order which directed re-examination for two medical aspirants. The centre in its petition today has said to the Supreme Court that 16 lakh students appeared for NEET this year. "Every year students will come forward and seek a re-exam for one mistake or the other," it added.

Justice LN Rao who was hearing the matter today said: "We feel sorry for the students and sympathise with them but cannot hold a re-examination."

On October 20, the Bombay High Court came to the aid of two 19-year-olds (Vaishnavi Bhopale and Abhishek Kapse) who said that the invigilators at their entrance exam centre in Solapur handed them mismatched test booklets and answer sheets and did not rectify the “blunder" when they pointed it out. The High Court then directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct NEET re-exam afresh for the duo, after giving them a clear 48-hour notice of the date and the test centre.

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has already been declared on November 1. Three students have bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET 2021 result. The NTA this year has removed the provision of giving priority to a candidate older in age while preparing the merit list.

