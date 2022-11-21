  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court Seeks Response On Plea Against High Court Verdict Over Appointment Of KUFOS Vice-Chancellor

Supreme Court Seeks Response On Plea Against High Court Verdict Over Appointment Of KUFOS Vice-Chancellor

Supreme Court Seeks Response Of Kerala Government, Others On Plea Against High Court Verdict setting aside appointment of KUFOS Vice-Chancellor

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 10:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala High Court Annuls Appointment Of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Vice-Chancellor
IIM Jammu, AIIMS Collaborate For Joint Programme On Healthcare Executive Management Development
Registration For Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022 Underway; Who Can Apply, Last Date Here
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Coating For Easy Maintenance Of Solar Panels
IIT Madras, Tamil Nadu School Education Department To Make Digital Assessments, Learning Experience Better
IIIT Delhi Establishes New Center On Quantum Technology
Supreme Court Seeks Response On Plea Against High Court Verdict Over Appointment Of KUFOS Vice-Chancellor
Supreme Court of India
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from the Kerala government and others on a plea of K Riji John challenging the High Court verdict setting aside his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of a Fisheries and Ocean Studies university in the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, however, refused to stay the Kerala High Court judgement quashing John's appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

Besides the state government, the Supreme Court also issued notices to K K Vijayan, the Chancellor of KUFOS and the search-cum-selection committee which was authorised to select candidates for the appointment. Senior advocates KK Venugopal and Jaideep Gupta sought a stay or a status quo order.

Declining the request, the bench said, "If you succeed, you will be reinstated". When Mr Gupta said that the administration of the university will come to a standstill, the bench said, "The Chancellor is bound to make some arrangements for two weeks." The High Court's judgment was based on the ground that the Vice-Chancellor was selected and appointed as per the provisions of the state legislation and not as per the regulations of the University Grants Commission.

The counsel for Mr John said the issue related to the dispute between entries in the state list and union list. The issues pertaining to fisheries will come under the category of agriculture in entry 14 of the State List of the Constitution, he said. Moreover, the Kerala Fisheries Act also comes under entry 14 of the State List and hence the UGC regulations have no application in an agricultural university, he added.

The Kerala High Court, on November 14, set aside the appointment of Mr John as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution on the ground that he was appointed to the post in violation of the 2018 UGC Regulations. Earlier, the top court, in a separate case, had quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Thiruvananthapuram, terming it bad in law and contrary to UGC regulations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kochi Supreme Court of India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: State-Wise Updates On Board Exam Dates, Syllabus
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: State-Wise Updates On Board Exam Dates, Syllabus
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registrations To Start From December 1; First Selection List On January 20
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registrations To Start From December 1; First Selection List On January 20
IIM Jammu, AIIMS Collaborate For Joint Programme On Healthcare Executive Management Development
IIM Jammu, AIIMS Collaborate For Joint Programme On Healthcare Executive Management Development
MHT CET 3-Years LLB 2022: Round 2 Seat Allocation Cancelled, Fresh Allotment Result Tomorrow
MHT CET 3-Years LLB 2022: Round 2 Seat Allocation Cancelled, Fresh Allotment Result Tomorrow
Karnataka KCET 2022: KEA Revises Second Round Seat Allotment Result Date; Know When, Where To Check
Karnataka KCET 2022: KEA Revises Second Round Seat Allotment Result Date; Know When, Where To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................