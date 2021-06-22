Supreme Court Rejects Pleas Against Cancelling 12th Exams, Approves Evaluation Scheme

SC rejects pleas against cancelling 12th exams, approves marking scheme

The Supreme Court of India today dismissed the pleas against cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams. A Division Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari heard the matter today against cancelling the Class 12 CBSE board exams. Citing that the evaluation criteria to assess the students is "fair and reasonable", the top court said there is no reason to interfere with the CBSE and CISCE schemes. The top court has also rejected the plea seeking cancellation of compartment exams.

The Court on Monday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to respond today to the concerns raised by some students and parents on the schemes of both the boards formulated to evaluate Class 12 students, whose examination was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE on Monday, in a fresh affidavit to the Supreme Court, said that the board will constitute a committee to deal with the disputes on Class 12th results, adding that it will conduct the optional exams for the students not satisfied with their marks between August 15 and September 15. The Supreme Court has also accepted the proposal to hold the compartment exams in August-September.

CBSE will open the application window to register for the optional exams after the Class 12th results are declared.

While CBSE marking scheme says that the students will be evaluated based upon marks obtained in Class 10 (30 per cent), Class 11 (30 per cent) and Class 12 pre-board examination (40 per cent), CISCE will assess the students on the basis of marks scored in Class 10 board exams, project, practical work in subjects, best marks obtained in school exams in Classes 11 and 12, and best performance of the school itself in the last six years.

The apex court also heard the plea filed by more than 1,000 students seeking direction to the CBSE for cancellation of Class 12 private and compartment examinations. The group of students also demanded parity with regular students.

The petitions filed before the Supreme Court have sought direction to the CBSE in arriving at a uniform formula for the evaluation of Class 12th private or compartment students in line with the CBSE assessment formula and other education boards for the regular students and to release the results in a time-bound manner.

The Supreme Court also heard a similar plea with respect to Andhra Pradesh’s Class 12 board exams. Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, Andhra Pradesh’ counsel, said that the state government has decided to conduct the examination as the Covid situation is now better.

On June 17, the Supreme Court had issued notice to states that were yet to cancel their board exams. As many as 18 states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi and Odisha have cancelled the Class 10, 12 state board exams, the top court was informed while hearing a petition on CBSE, ISC evaluation criteria. Andhra Pradesh is yet to take a call on their Class 10-12 board exams.