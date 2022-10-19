  • Home
Setback For St Stephen's In Supreme Court Over Admissions

The Delhi High Court had on September 12 asked St. Stephen's to conduct UG admissions following Delhi University admission policy

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 19, 2022 3:11 pm IST

Setback For St Stephen's In Supreme Court Over Admissions
Supreme Court
Image credit: File Photo

Supreme Court today, October 19 refused to stay the Delhi High Court order that directed St Stephen's College to conduct admissions on the basis of CUET scores without conducting interview. The Delhi High Court had on September 12 asked St Stephen's to conduct UG admissions following Delhi University admission policy, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admission to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses. DU Admission 2022 Live

The High Court had said the college cannot conduct interviews for non-minority category students and that the admission should be as per the CUET score alone. The High Court had also said the rights accorded to a minority institution under the Constitution cannot be extended to non-minorities. It had said the college has the authority to conduct interviews, in addition to the CUET score, for the admission of Christian students but it cannot force the non-minority candidates to additionally undergo an interview, as reported by PTI.

