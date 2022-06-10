Supreme Court Refuses To Order Additional Mop Up Round For Filling Nursing Courses For 2021-22

Image credit: Shutterstock Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to direct the Centre and the Indian Nursing Council to conduct an additional mop up round for filling up of seats in nursing courses in Delhi for the academic year 2021-22.

A vacation bench of justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose dismissed the pleas of St Stephens Hospital College of Nursing and Angela Biju seeking a direction to open the admission process for the nursing courses for 2021-22 on grounds including that nearly 110 seats are remaining vacant in Delhi nursing institutions.

The admission process for the nursing courses in Delhi was to end on March 31, 2022 for the academic session of 2021-22. The pleas alleged that the time schedule for two government nursing colleges was extended from March 31 to May 15 and hence, such a relief can be granted to St Stephens Hospital College of Nursing as well.

The admission process cannot remain endless, said the bench while rejecting the pleas.

