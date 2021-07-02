  • Home
  • Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NLSIU’s 25% Quota For Karnataka Students

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat was hearing a petition that sought a stay order on the NLSIU notification that has introduced a 25 per cent horizontal quota for Karnataka students seeking admission to BA, LLB (honours) and LLM programmes offered by the university.

Education | Reported By A Vaidyanathan, Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 2, 2021 1:39 pm IST

The Supreme Court of India on June 2 refused to stay the decision of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru to reserve 25 per cent of its seats fo students from Karnataka.

NLSIU said on June 22 that the decision to introduce a 25 per cent reservation for students domiciled in Karnataka has been taken by the Governing Bodies of the university, and it is a part of the university’s “inclusion and expansion plan 2021-24”. Those who have studied at an educational institute of Karnataka for at least 10 years are eligible for admission under the quota.

“In academic year 2021-22 the university hereby introduces a 25 per cent horizontal compartmentalized reservation for “Karnataka Students.” Candidates who have studied for not less than 10 years in a recognized educational institution in Karnataka shall be eligible to be considered as ‘Karnataka Students,” NLSIU said in a statement.

NLSIU asked Karnataka students to update their Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 application form to avail the benefit of the Karnataka Students quota. CLAT is a national-level exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at 22 National Law Universities across the country.

“All candidates for admission to NLSIU’s B.A., LLB (Hons) Programme and LL.M Programme who are eligible as Karnataka Students and wish to avail the reservation must update their online CLAT 2021 application by selecting the “Karnataka Students” option against NLSIU, Bangalore in the Reservations tab. Students are also advised to keep their Study Certificate/s issued by their School/s ready to be submitted at the time of counselling/admission,” NLSIU said in its notification.

