Supreme Court To Pronounce Reason For Its Order Allowing NEET PG Counselling With Present EWS, OBC Quota Today

NEET PG counselling 2021: Supreme Court to pronounce reason for its judgement on EWS, OBC reservation

The Supreme Court of India will pronounce its reason on the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota (AIQ) seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case today, January 20, according to Live Law. The special bench of justices -- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna upheld the centre's decision to implement 27 per cent OBC reservation in AIQ UG and PG medical seats. The Supreme Court also allowed 10 per cent EWS reservation for this year and for the upcoming years, the top court said, the criteria will be decided in a final hearing by the third week of March.

The bench of justices pronounced their judgement after hearing petitions challenging the centre’s July 29 notification for implementing 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent reservation in all India quota of NEET UG and NEET PG.

“We have upheld the constitutional validity of 27 percent reservation for obc in NEET PG AND UG. For EWS this year the 10 percent will apply for this year and the prospective ruling will be decided on a final EWS hearing to be held by third week of March, 2022,” Justice DY Chandrachud said, according to Bar & Bench.

The NEET PG counselling for the 50 per cent AIQ seats in underway. While the registration and choice filling against Round 1 is over, the NEET PG counselling round 1 result is yet to be declared adn is scheduled to be declared on January 22. There will be three more rounds of NEET PG counselling. Round 2 will take place from February 3 to 19, the mop-up round from February 24 to March 10 and the stray vacancy round between March 11 and March 16.