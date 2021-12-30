Supreme court's verdict on CBSE, NEET and others

The year 2021 has been a transformative year for the students and educational institutes. The entire globe is in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic from around two years now and the education sector has seen some major transfers in view of the pandemic. The exam conducting methods have changed, schools are shifted to online mode and various other changes were witnessed. The Indian Judiciary has been a constant hope for the students and many petitions for various decisions of center or state government were challenged in the court.

From the Supreme Court's hearing on NEET OBC EWS quota to the Court's decision on school closure and opening, this year has a lot of remarkable verdicts.

Hearing on NEET OBC EWS quota

A group of petitioners challenged the central government’s decision to extend 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS category reservation to all seats under the central pool. The centre's decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, following which the top court ordered to postpone the counselling for NEET PG. The top court has not taken any decision yet and the matter will be heard in court on January 6 as said by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

JEE information brochure hearing

A group of students were aggrieved by a clause in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 information brochure that requires a candidate to take the examination within two years of clearing the Class 12 or equivalent exam, They filed a petition in the supreme court but the court directed them to make representation before the appropriate authority.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said it appeared that petitioners have directly approached the Supreme Court without making representation to the appropriate authority of the Chairman, Joint Admission Board, JEE (Advanced) office, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

When Delhi government received a warning of strict action from the top court

The Supreme Court gave warning of strict action and a 24-hour ultimatum to the centre, Delhi, and neighbouring states to act against industrial and vehicular pollution, The court counted these as the main causes behind the poor status of Air Quality Index (AQI).

The apex court criticised the Arvind Kejriwal government over the reopening of the schools, and said, "three-year-olds and four-year-olds are going to schools but adults are working from home". Chief Justice Ramana said, "We will appoint somebody to administer your government."

CBSE’s assessment scheme received “Seal Of Approval”

The Supreme Court granted finality to the CBSE’s assessment scheme for evaluation of marks of Class 12 students, whose board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier The board “attained finality” and received the “seal of approval” of the apex court.

Observing that it will not reopen the issue of CBSE’s scheme at all, the top court said it will not be open to the petitioners, who have raised grievances related to the scheme and evaluation of marks, to challenge the scheme.

SC rejects plea on phased reopening of schools

The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and states to consider and take a time-bound decision with regard to the physical reopening of schools and conduct of offline teaching. The top court has said that it cannot direct states to reopen schools for physical teaching.

The PIL was filed by a Delhi-based student seeking directions for the phased reopening of physical schools. “It is not a matter where judicial directions can be issued,” the Court has observed.

Allahabad HC supported a student with IIT BHU Allotment seat

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court gave Rs 15,000 for a poor Dalit student, who approached it after being unable to deposit the amount for allotment of a seat at IIT(BHU) after cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advance.

It further directed the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and IIT (BHU) to admit the student in Mathematics and Computing course (Bachelor and Master of Technology, dual degree course). The bench also instructed the BHU to create a supernumerary seat for the Dalit student, if there is no seat vacant now.