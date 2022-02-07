  • Home
SC Notice To Centre, Tamil Nadu On Allocation Of 50% Seats To Service Doctors In Select Courses In NEET SS

Tamil Nadu had issued a government order dated November 7, 2020, which allocated 50 per cent of seats in super-specialty courses in favour of in-service doctors of Tamil Nadu.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 10:04 pm IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court issues notice to centre and Tamil Nadu seeking clarification of NEET SS seats
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a plea challenging the state government's decision which allocated 50 per cent of seats in super-specialty courses in government medical colleges in favour of in-service doctors of the state.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notices to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu government, and others on a plea filed by some who participated in the NEET-SS-2021 exams. "Issue notice returnable on February 25, 2022. Counsel for the respondents are permitted to file a reply, in the meanwhile," the bench said.

Tamil Nadu had issued a government order dated November 7, 2020, which allocated 50 per cent of seats in super-specialty courses in favour of in-service doctors of Tamil Nadu.

Senior advocate, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for petitioners, submitted that the petitioners had appeared for the examination on the basis of NEET-SS- 2021 Information Bulletin, which categorically stated that there would be no reservation of seats for super-specialty courses. Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari appeared for the Tamil Nadu government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty Supreme Court (SC) NEET admision in Tamil Nadu
