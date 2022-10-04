  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea Of Girl With Speech Defect Denied Admission

Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea Of Girl With Speech Defect Denied Admission

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by a girl suffering from a speech defect who challenged the amended Medical Council of India Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 10:56 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Lays Foundation Stone For Medical College
BHU UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 8
Colleges Need To Teach 'Museum Science' As Specialised Subject, Says ICCR Chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
JNU's Participation In CUET Exercise Causing "Uncertainty" In PG, PhD Admissions: JNUTA
IIT Gandhinagar Gets New Director In Professor Rajat Moona
UGC Chairman To Interact Live With Students, Faculties Tomorrow
Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea Of Girl With Speech Defect Denied Admission
Supreme Court has asked for a response from Centre on a plea filed by a girl of speech defect who was denied admission
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre and others to a plea filed by a girl who was denied admission in a medical course on account of a speech defect. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli issued notices to the Union of India, National Medical Commission and others and sought their replies within three weeks. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by a girl suffering from a speech defect who has challenged the amended Medical Council of India Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997.

"As a consequence of the Regulations, though the petitioner suffers from a benchmark disability within the meaning of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, she has been excluded from pursuing her medical education on the ground that her speech defect is in excess of 40 per cent. Issue notice," the bench said.

The plea has challenged Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 as amended as a consequence of which the petitioner has been excluded from the exam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Class 10, 12: Report
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Class 10, 12: Report
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today; Official Website, Steps To Check
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today; Official Website, Steps To Check
KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; KEA To Start Document Verification Round On October 7
KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; KEA To Start Document Verification Round On October 7
GATE 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today
Punjab's Rural Schools Sanctioned Rs 222 Crore By NABARD To Augment Infrastructure
Punjab's Rural Schools Sanctioned Rs 222 Crore By NABARD To Augment Infrastructure
.......................... Advertisement ..........................