Supreme Court Hearing On CBSE, CISCE Students’ Plea Against Offline Term 1 Exam On November 18

Supreme Court hearing on CBSE, CISCE students' plea on offline exams postponed

The Supreme Court of India will now hear the plea by CBSE and CISCE students seeking an option of online mode along with the center-based offline exams on November 18. It was scheduled to be heard today. The six petitioners have argued that the exams should be conducted in a hybrid mode -- both online and offline.

Both CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 exams will begin on November 16 with minor papers and ICSE (Class 10) exams will begin on November 22.

“Exams for major subjects in December 2021 are spread over three weeks, placing the petitioners in great apprehension on the risk of infection and the impact on subsequent exams. Preceding the exams for major subjects in December 2021 are the exams for Minor subjects in November 2021 in physical mode, further aggravating the likelihood of turning the exams for Major subjects into a Super Spreader Event,” the plea said.

The plea said that the continuous exposure through offline centre-based exams will "sharply" increase the risk of Covid infection and it is a violation of Right to Health.

The option of online exams, the plea added will facilitate social distancing, and will reduce strain on logistical constraints.