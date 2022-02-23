  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court Hearing On Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Will CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Be Cancelled?

Supreme Court Hearing On Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Will CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Be Cancelled?

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 9:24 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Plea To Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Other Offline Exams Today
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
Board Exams 2022: CBSE, CISCE Term 2; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March-April
On Plea To Hold Board Exams Online, Supreme Court Hearing Tomorrow
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely This Week At Cbseresults.nic.in
Will Term 2 CBSE, ICSE Board Exams Be Cancelled? Supreme Court To Hear Plea
Supreme Court Hearing On Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Will CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Be Cancelled?
The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today
Image credit: PTI/ File Photo

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea on Wednesday, February 23 seeking cancellation of class 10, 12 offline board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and several other boards this year. The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday ordered that an advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the CBSE and other respondents concerned. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it for urgent hearing.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment.

- With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court (SC) CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Plea To Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Other Offline Exams Today
Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Hearing On Plea To Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2, Other Offline Exams Today
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Governement Over Plea Challenges Live-Streaming Of Children's Classroom
High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Governement Over Plea Challenges Live-Streaming Of Children's Classroom
COA Students Demand Stopping Of Merger Of Institute With Ambedkar University
COA Students Demand Stopping Of Merger Of Institute With Ambedkar University
Madhya Pradesh Board Issues Guidelines For MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
Madhya Pradesh Board Issues Guidelines For MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................