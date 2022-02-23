Supreme Court Hearing On Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Will CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Be Cancelled?

Image credit: PTI/ File Photo The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea on Wednesday, February 23 seeking cancellation of class 10, 12 offline board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and several other boards this year. The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday ordered that an advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the CBSE and other respondents concerned. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it for urgent hearing.

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment.

- With PTI Inputs