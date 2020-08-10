Meanwhile, the exams for intermediate semesters have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court will hear the pleas filed by a group of 31 students against the final year exam guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) today. The students, from Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya and many other states, have sought to quash the UGC notice released on July 6, in which the Commission has asked universities to compulsorily conduct the final year exams by September 30.

The plea was filed on July 20.

Making it compulsory for the universities to conduct the final year exams, UGC has directed them to hold the exams in either online or offline mode or else by opting for blended mode in which exams can be held in both online and offline mode.

Seeking cancellation of the exam, students have said that results of final year students should be calculated on the basis of their internal assessment or past performance.

Only July 18, UGC had released a notification which showed the number of universities that have agreed to conduct the final year exams. As per the data released by the UGC, out of the 818 universities, 209 others have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line) and 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September.

Meanwhile, the exams for intermediate semesters have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.