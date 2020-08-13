  • Home
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Against UGC Guidelines Tomorrow, Students Run Social Media Campaign

A group of 31 students from across states has demanded that final-year students be promoted on the basis of their past performance.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:46 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Against UGC Guidelines Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the final-year exam guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) tomorrow, August 14. A group of 31 students from Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and other states have demanded that final year students be promoted on the basis of their past performance.

The UGC, in its latest exam guidelines, permitted universities to promote intermediate semester students on the basis of internal assessment and past performance.

However, the guidelines made the conduct of exams mandatory for final year students in online, offline, or blended (online and offline) mode.

In the plea, filed on July 20, several issues, including the ongoing flood situation in Bihar and Assam were also mentioned.

Different states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, had previously decided to cancel final year university exams. However, UGC in the Supreme Court said that states have no power to cancel university exams.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, during the last hearing, told the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that states cannot change the rules of the UGC as only it is empowered to prescribe rules for conferring degrees.

#NoMoreWaitUGC

As Supreme Court’s verdict is awaited, students are running multiple social media campaigns. The final year students are demanding cancellation of exams, promotion on the basis of past performance and degree allotment so that they can take admission for higher studies.

“We are safe from corona but depression killing us…” one concerned student said.

“Please issue degree and cancel the exams also and don't mess with student lives, we students were not testing kits,” another student wrote on social media.

With inputs from PTI

