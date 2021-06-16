  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board Exams Tomorrow

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board Exams Tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea seeking the cancellation of Class 12th state board exams and on the decision on the assessment of students tomorrow, June 17.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 16, 2021 9:45 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Could Be Held By 1st Week Of August: Maharashtra Minister
Kerala Public Exams Allowed As State Eases Lockdown Restrictions
CET Performance Will Not Be A Criterion For BSc Admission: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
CLAT 2021: Registration For UG, PG Programmes Ends Today
JAM 2021: IISc To Release First Admission List Tomorrow
CBSE Committee To Submit Its Report On Class 12 Evaluation Criteria On June 18
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 State Board Exams Tomorrow
Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking the cancellation of Class 12th state boards exams tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea seeking the cancellation of Class 12th state board exams and on the decision on the assessment of students tomorrow, June 17. Along with the plea to cancel state board Class 12 exams, another petition seeking directive with respect to the physical examination of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exams will also be heard by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court plea has sought directions to the state boards with respect to the cancellation of Class 12 exams and that the University Grants Commission (UGC) form a committee to prepare a uniform formula of assessment to award the students of the cancelled board exams who want to pursue non-professional courses.

Also Read || Students Of Class 10, 12 In Assam Move Supreme Court, Seek Cancellation Of Board Exams

A division bench led by Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the matter tomorrow.

As per reports, the plea has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai and seven others, on behalf of 47 students from 23 different states and two Union Territories and three different countries.

The Supreme Court plea seeking relief for cancelling the offline Class 12th exams and to find a uniform formula to assess the students of the cancelled board exams and declare the results has been filed by 47 Students from 23 states including from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerela, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and West Bengal, two Union Territories (Chandigarh, Delhi) along with parents association, child rights activist, student union, teachers and doctors.

This is the third petition filed in the Supreme Court with respect to the cancellation of board exams. Earlier, the apex court heard two petitions – one for cancellation of CBSE, ICSE Class 12 board exams, and the other against it.

The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, on June 3, had expressed satisfaction over the development that the central government cancelled the Class 12 board exams. The apex court had directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to place on record the well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks.

Click here for more Education News
Assessments state board exams Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
Live | School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 30
Jammu And Kashmir Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 30
JMI Students Win award For 'Dhaai Peher' At LIAFF
JMI Students Win award For 'Dhaai Peher' At LIAFF
MHT CET Could Be Held By 1st Week Of August: Maharashtra Minister
MHT CET Could Be Held By 1st Week Of August: Maharashtra Minister
Delhi: First Computerised Draw For Entry-Level Class Admissions In Private Schools For EWS Children Announced
Delhi: First Computerised Draw For Entry-Level Class Admissions In Private Schools For EWS Children Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................