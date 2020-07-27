The UGC says out of the 818 universities, 603 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of 31 students today against the UGC’s final exam guidelines. A group of 31 students have filed a petition against the University Grants Commission (UGC) on its decision to conduct final year exams, compulsorily, by September-end.

The UGC has made final semester exams in universities and colleges to be compulsorily held. It has asked the universities to conduct the exams in offline mode using pen and paper; online mode or else by opting for blended mode of exam in which exams will be held in both online and offline mode.

The students, in their petition, have said that the examinations should be cancelled and results of such students should be calculated on the basis of their internal assessment or past performance.

The UGC says out of the 818 universities, 603 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. While 209 others have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line), 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September.

The exams for intermediate semesters, though, have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another petition filed by final year law student Yash Dubey, also sought cancellation of UGC mandated final year exams.

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray has also moved the top court on behalf of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, against the mandated final year exams in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.