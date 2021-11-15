  • Home
Supreme Court To Hear CBSE, CISCE Students’ Plea Seeking Online Option For Term 1 Exams Today

The students filing the plea are against offline-only mode for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams and seek direction to hold the term 1 exams in hybrid mode - a mix of both online and offline.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 15, 2021 12:07 pm IST

Supreme Court To Hear CBSE, CISCE Students’ Plea Seeking Online Option For Term 1 Exams Today
Supreme Court will hear to students' plea on CBSE, CISCE term 1 exams
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea by CBSE and CISCE students seeking an option of online mode as well for the term 1 exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have scheduled to conduct term 1 exams for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 from November 15.

Latest:  Download CBSE Class 12th FREE Previous Year & Sample Papers Click Here

The students filing the plea are against offline-only mode for Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams and seek direction to hold the term 1 exams in hybrid mode - a mix of both online and offline.

The CISCE which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, will begin the term 1 exams from November 22 to December 20, while CBSE term 1 exams will start with exams for minor papers from November 16 to December 22.

“Exams for major subjects in December 2021 are spread over three weeks, placing the petitioners in great apprehension on the risk of infection and the impact on subsequent exams. Preceding the exams for major subjects in December 2021 are the exams for Minor subjects in November 2021 in physical mode, further aggravating the likelihood of turning the exams for Major subjects into a Super Spreader Event,” the plea said.

The plea was filed by six students through Advocate Sumanth Nookala. It said that the continuous exposure through offline centre-based exams will "sharply" increase the risk of Covid infection and it is a violation of Right to Health.

“At any rate, such continuous exposure through offline exams sharply increases the risk of infection to Covid 19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health,” the plea said.

The option of hybrid exams - a mix of both online and offline, the plea added will facilitate social distancing, and will reduce strain on logistical constraints.

The petitioners also had argued that taking students’ consent to conduct exams without giving a valid choice is not right and should not happen. “Many students have reported that consent is being secured by resorting to misrepresentation and coercion,” the plea added.

CISCE Board Exam Supreme Court (SC) CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022
